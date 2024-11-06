TD Cowen Upgrades Clorox (CLX)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from Sell to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.09% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clorox is $159.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.09% from its latest reported closing price of $162.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clorox is 7,583MM, an increase of 1.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,790 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLX is 0.17%, an increase of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.91% to 112,205K shares. The put/call ratio of CLX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,921K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,896K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 12.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,187K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 14.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,994K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 54.35% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,830K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares , representing an increase of 26.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 28.06% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,660K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLX by 9.23% over the last quarter.

Clorox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

