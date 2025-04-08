TD COWEN Upgrades Chorus Aviation (TSX:CHR)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, TD COWEN upgraded their outlook for Chorus Aviation (TSX:CHR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.05% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chorus Aviation is $27.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.74 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.05% from its latest reported closing price of $18.28 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

Chorus Aviation Maintains 2.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.63%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chorus Aviation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHR is 0.01%, an increase of 8.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 1,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 736K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 22.19% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 207K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares , representing a decrease of 52.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 16.41% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 76K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEEIX - Sit International Equity Fund - Class I holds 56K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

