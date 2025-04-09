TD COWEN Upgrades Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, TD COWEN upgraded their outlook for Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.49% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Birchcliff Energy is $5.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.20 to a high of $6.92. The average price target represents an increase of 15.49% from its latest reported closing price of $4.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Birchcliff Energy is 1,164MM, an increase of 93.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birchcliff Energy. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIREF is 0.19%, an increase of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 28,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,031K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIREF by 6.86% over the last quarter.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 4,108K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,261K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIREF by 6.73% over the last quarter.

GRHIX - Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 3,000K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIREF by 26.87% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,193K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,284K shares , representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIREF by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Pacific Heights Asset Management holds 2,100K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

