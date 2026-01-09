TD Cowen Upgrades Array Technologies (ARRY)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Array Technologies (NasdaqGM:ARRY) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.76% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is $11.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.76% from its latest reported closing price of $8.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is 2,641MM, an increase of 98.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARRY is 0.13%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.48% to 216,895K shares. The put/call ratio of ARRY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 12,891K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,265K shares , representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 8,873K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,404K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 22.15% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 6,687K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,936K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 41.38% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 5,710K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares , representing a decrease of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 78.47% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,212K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares , representing an increase of 49.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 149.64% over the last quarter.

