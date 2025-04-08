TD Cowen Upgrades Antero Resources (BMV:AR)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for Antero Resources (BMV:AR) from Hold to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 19,661K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,460K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 44.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,494K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,139K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 22.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,309K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,377K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 19.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,529K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 6,647K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,088K shares , representing a decrease of 21.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 0.16% over the last quarter.

