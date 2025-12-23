TD Cowen Upgrades AMETEK (AME)

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, TD Cowen upgraded their outlook for AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.50% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for AMETEK is $223.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $258.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.50% from its latest reported closing price of $206.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AMETEK is 7,110MM, a decrease of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,882 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMETEK. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AME is 0.34%, an increase of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 233,593K shares. The put/call ratio of AME is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,829K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,598K shares , representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 9.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,433K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,287K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 4.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,554K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,854K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,794K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,096K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,967K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AME by 1.59% over the last quarter.

