TD Cowen Reiterates Sweetgreen Inc - (SG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, TD Cowen reiterated coverage of Sweetgreen Inc - (NYSE:SG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen Inc - is 10.54. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.18% from its latest reported closing price of 9.48.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen Inc - is 654MM, an increase of 32.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.21%, a decrease of 23.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 89,481K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 7,086K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,843K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 45.82% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 6,018K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,563K shares, representing a decrease of 75.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 72.97% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,245K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 70.70% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 4,795K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Revolution Growth Management holds 4,681K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sweetgreen Background Information

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

