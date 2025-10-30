TD Cowen Reiterates Starbucks (SBUX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated coverage of Starbucks (NasdaqGS:SBUX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.74% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is $97.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.74% from its latest reported closing price of $84.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 46,667MM, an increase of 27.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUX is 0.30%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 1,185,853K shares. The put/call ratio of SBUX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 76,686K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,422K shares , representing an increase of 53.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 86.22% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 76,257K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,466K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 14.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,540K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,893K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 15.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,258K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,562K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25,847K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,747K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 16.49% over the last quarter.

