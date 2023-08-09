TD Cowen Reiterates Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, TD Cowen reiterated coverage of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.80% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack In The Box is 105.70. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.80% from its latest reported closing price of 93.70.

The projected annual revenue for Jack In The Box is 1,696MM, a decrease of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

Jack In The Box Declares $0.44 Dividend

On May 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $93.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack In The Box. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JACK is 0.25%, an increase of 21.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 25,700K shares. The put/call ratio of JACK is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,502K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing a decrease of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 19.53% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,257K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,257K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biglari Capital holds 1,074K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 878K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing a decrease of 48.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Jack In The Box Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

