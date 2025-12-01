TD Cowen Reiterates Dutch Bros (BROS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated coverage of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.37% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dutch Bros is $75.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.37% from its latest reported closing price of $58.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dutch Bros is 1,583MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dutch Bros. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROS is 0.25%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 131,508K shares. The put/call ratio of BROS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,877K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 3,497K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 74.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,450K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing an increase of 92.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 840.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,951K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares , representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 17.23% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 2,842K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,107K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 29.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.