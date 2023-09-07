TD Cowen Reiterates Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, TD Cowen reiterated coverage of Dominos Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.95% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominos Pizza is 422.67. The forecasts range from a low of 323.20 to a high of $507.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.95% from its latest reported closing price of 384.44.

The projected annual revenue for Dominos Pizza is 4,811MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1277 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominos Pizza. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPZ is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 38,806K shares. The put/call ratio of DPZ is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,238K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing an increase of 19.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,636K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 6.61% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 1,176K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 4.97% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 1,025K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 19.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPZ by 22.23% over the last quarter.

Dominos Pizza Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Domino's Pizza, Inc., branded as Domino's, is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain founded in 1960. The corporation is Delaware domiciled and headquartered at the Domino's Farms Office Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

