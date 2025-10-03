TD Cowen Reiterates BlackBerry (BB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated coverage of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.61% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BlackBerry is $3.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.93 to a high of $3.59. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.61% from its latest reported closing price of $4.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BlackBerry is 959MM, an increase of 78.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08, a decrease of 59.98% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackBerry. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB is 0.17%, an increase of 45.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.46% to 318,491K shares. The put/call ratio of BB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 40,785K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,725K shares , representing a decrease of 14.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 33,016K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,901K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 26,478K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,243K shares , representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 123.44% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 21,816K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,112K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 6.97% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 15,748K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,997K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 16.03% over the last quarter.

