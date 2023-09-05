TD Cowen Maintains Zebra Technologies - (ZBRA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Zebra Technologies - (NASDAQ:ZBRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.74% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies - is 308.04. The forecasts range from a low of 262.60 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.74% from its latest reported closing price of 273.22.

The projected annual revenue for Zebra Technologies - is 5,791MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies -. This is a decrease of 117 owner(s) or 7.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBRA is 0.24%, a decrease of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 50,411K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBRA is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,795K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 6.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,605K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,592K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,569K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,361K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 39.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 46.47% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,224K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Zebra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.

