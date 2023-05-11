TD Cowen Maintains Zebra Technologies - (ZBRA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Zebra Technologies - (NASDAQ:ZBRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zebra Technologies - is 339.23. The forecasts range from a low of 253.51 to a high of $430.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.82% from its latest reported closing price of 271.77.

The projected annual revenue for Zebra Technologies - is 5,791MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zebra Technologies -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBRA is 0.37%, an increase of 40.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 52,170K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBRA is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,677K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,636K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 27.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,570K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,508K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,410K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,198K shares, representing a decrease of 55.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 41.63% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,210K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 33.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZBRA by 635.96% over the last quarter.

Zebra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zebra empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company's market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company's Best Companies for Innovators.

