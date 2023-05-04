TD Cowen Maintains YETI Holdings (YETI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for YETI Holdings is 48.38. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of 42.71.

The projected annual revenue for YETI Holdings is 1,838MM, an increase of 15.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 775 funds or institutions reporting positions in YETI Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YETI is 0.19%, a decrease of 17.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 115,220K shares. The put/call ratio of YETI is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,539K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,842K shares, representing an increase of 8.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 45.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,340K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,082K shares, representing an increase of 39.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 123.77% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,894K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,582K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,570K shares, representing an increase of 18.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,496K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,575K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YETI by 37.89% over the last quarter.

YETI Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

