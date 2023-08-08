TD Cowen Maintains XPO (XPO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of XPO (NYSE:XPO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.24% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPO is 61.99. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.24% from its latest reported closing price of 72.28.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is 7,684MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.22%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 119,344K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 12,675K shares representing 10.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 9,751K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,992K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,242K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares, representing an increase of 21.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,718K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Cercano Management holds 3,614K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares, representing an increase of 29.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 94.61% over the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Background Information

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

