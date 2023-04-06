TD Cowen Maintains Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.11% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies is $167.28. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.11% from its latest reported closing price of $157.65.

The projected annual revenue for Watts Water Technologies is $1,979MM, a decrease of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.89.

Watts Water Technologies Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $157.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 1.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raleigh Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 40.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 72.12% over the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Small Company Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bluestein R H & holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTS is 0.21%, an increase of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 29,222K shares. The put/call ratio of WTS is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

Watts Water Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries.

