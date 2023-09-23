TD Cowen Maintains Vital Farms (VITL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.04% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vital Farms is 19.18. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 64.04% from its latest reported closing price of 11.69.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Farms is 444MM, an increase of 3.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VITL is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 30,489K shares. The put/call ratio of VITL is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,569K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 22.60% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,649K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 15.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,603K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 1,457K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,139K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 183.21% over the last quarter.

Vital Farms Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

