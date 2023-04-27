TD Cowen Maintains Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Vertiv Holdings, LLC (NYSE:VRT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings, LLC is 18.42. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 35.52% from its latest reported closing price of 13.59.

The projected annual revenue for Vertiv Holdings, LLC is 6,097MM, an increase of 0.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings, LLC. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.41%, a decrease of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 394,549K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Equity Advisors holds 37,955K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 32,921K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,474K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 22.96% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 16,902K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments holds 15,121K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,694K shares, representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 32.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,556K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,949K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

