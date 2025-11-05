TD Cowen Maintains Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:RARE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 167.66% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is $85.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 167.66% from its latest reported closing price of $31.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is 565MM, a decrease of 10.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -7.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RARE is 0.22%, an increase of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 107,738K shares. The put/call ratio of RARE is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 3,943K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,164K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 19.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,261K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing an increase of 90.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 847.55% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,886K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 17.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,870K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,773K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 43.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RARE by 54.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.