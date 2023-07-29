TD Cowen Maintains Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Hldgs is 40.12. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.04% from its latest reported closing price of 36.13.

The projected annual revenue for Ultra Clean Hldgs is 2,112MM, an increase of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Hldgs. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.17%, an increase of 1.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 44,364K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,309K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,930K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,881K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,602K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 73.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 67.07% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,383K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 42.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,323K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 7.08% over the last quarter.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

