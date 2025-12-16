TD COWEN Maintains Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.43% Downside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ubisoft Entertainment is $13.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.46 to a high of $20.54. The average price target represents a decrease of 48.43% from its latest reported closing price of $25.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ubisoft Entertainment is 2,949MM, an increase of 56.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 13.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBSFF is 0.18%, an increase of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.18% to 12,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,667K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares , representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 5.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,350K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 15.10% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,190K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares , representing an increase of 64.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 134.61% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,151K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 16.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 844K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBSFF by 16.91% over the last quarter.

