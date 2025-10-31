TD Cowen Maintains Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Travere Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TVTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.79% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Travere Therapeutics is $36.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.79% from its latest reported closing price of $29.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Travere Therapeutics is 428MM, an increase of 28.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travere Therapeutics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TVTX is 0.15%, an increase of 17.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 120,452K shares. The put/call ratio of TVTX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 9,541K shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,529K shares , representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 8,876K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,872K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,097K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,797K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 3.24% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 3,614K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,452K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 22.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,850K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TVTX by 23.69% over the last quarter.

