TD Cowen Maintains Transmedics Group (TMDX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Transmedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.97% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transmedics Group is 93.08. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 15.97% from its latest reported closing price of 80.26.

The projected annual revenue for Transmedics Group is 134MM, a decrease of 11.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transmedics Group. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 12.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMDX is 0.36%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 38,065K shares. The put/call ratio of TMDX is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,854K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 35.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 93.09% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,745K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,294K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 46.48% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,144K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 73.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 333.32% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,072K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 12.45% over the last quarter.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

