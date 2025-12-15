Stocks
TD COWEN Maintains Transat A.T. (TRZBF) Buy Recommendation

December 15, 2025 — 11:37 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Transat A.T. (OTCPK:TRZBF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Transat A.T. is $2.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.65 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Transat A.T. is 2,960MM, a decrease of 13.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transat A.T.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRZBF is 0.00%, an increase of 36.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.65% to 60K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 25.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRZBF by 19.23% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 36.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRZBF by 2.74% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 173.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRZBF by 43.54% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

