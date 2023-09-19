TD Cowen Maintains Torrid Holdings (CURV) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.93% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Torrid Holdings is 3.10. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 136.93% from its latest reported closing price of 1.31.

The projected annual revenue for Torrid Holdings is 1,307MM, an increase of 10.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torrid Holdings. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 10.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURV is 0.01%, a decrease of 51.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 86,987K shares. The put/call ratio of CURV is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sycamore Partners Management holds 82,352K shares representing 79.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 909K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 381K shares, representing an increase of 58.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 27.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 374K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 362K shares, representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 38.55% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 216K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing a decrease of 158.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 77.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 213K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURV by 45.24% over the last quarter.

Torrid Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TORRID is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories in North America targeting the 25- to 40-year old woman who is curvy and wears sizes 10 to 30. TORRID is focused on fit and offers high quality products across a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories.

