TD COWEN Maintains Toromont Industries (TMTNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.33% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Toromont Industries is $127.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.53 to a high of $138.41. The average price target represents an increase of 44.33% from its latest reported closing price of $88.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Toromont Industries is 4,530MM, a decrease of 10.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toromont Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMTNF is 0.17%, an increase of 7.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 5,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,162K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 12.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 727K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 712K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 3.54% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 283K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 270K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 10.65% over the last quarter.

FSCJX - Fidelity SAI Canada Equity Index Fund holds 269K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares , representing an increase of 26.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMTNF by 9.50% over the last quarter.

