TD Cowen Maintains Tilray (TLRY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.16% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tilray is $4.14. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 51.16% from its latest reported closing price of $2.74.

The projected annual revenue for Tilray is $678MM, an increase of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alpine Global Management holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allworth Financial holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Princeton Global Asset Management holds 274K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallax Volatility Advisers holds 243K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLRY by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 49K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tilray. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLRY is 0.33%, an increase of 116.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.31% to 71,879K shares. The put/call ratio of TLRY is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tilray Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

