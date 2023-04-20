TD Cowen Maintains Tesla (TSLA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla is $203.14. The forecasts range from a low of $24.58 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.49% from its latest reported closing price of $180.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is $118,517MM, an increase of 45.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sequoia Financial Advisors holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 51.41% over the last quarter.

Csenge Advisory Group holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 57.58% over the last quarter.

OneAscent Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 18.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 117,422.89% over the last quarter.

Richard Bernstein Advisors holds 66K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 60.65% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica JPMorgan Tactical Allocation VP Initial holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 60.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is a decrease of 130 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 0.89%, a decrease of 39.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 1,552,531K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tesla Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

See all Tesla regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.