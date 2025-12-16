TD COWEN Maintains Talon Metals (TLOFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Talon Metals (OTCPK:TLOFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 263.98% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Talon Metals is $0.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.36 to a high of $0.71. The average price target represents an increase of 263.98% from its latest reported closing price of $0.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Talon Metals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talon Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLOFF is 1.06%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 12,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 9,692K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Nickel Miners ETF holds 2,854K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,199K shares , representing a decrease of 12.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLOFF by 79.58% over the last quarter.

First National Trust holds 83K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COPA - Themes Copper Miners ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

LIMI - Themes Lithium & Battery Metal Miners ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

