TD Cowen Maintains Symbotic Inc - (SYM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.76% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - is 49.98. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.76% from its latest reported closing price of 52.48.
The projected annual revenue for Symbotic Inc - is 946MM, a decrease of 8.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 61.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.68%, an increase of 23.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 67.06% to 61,477K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Softbank Group holds 22,000K shares representing 27.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 90.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 1,706.65% over the last quarter.
SB Global Advisors holds 20,000K shares representing 24.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,041K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 66.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 449.07% over the last quarter.
Navis Wealth Advisors holds 914K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
