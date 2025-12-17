TD COWEN Maintains StorageVault Canada (SVAUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of StorageVault Canada (OTCPK:SVAUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for StorageVault Canada is $4.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.99 to a high of $4.72. The average price target represents an increase of 25.92% from its latest reported closing price of $3.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for StorageVault Canada is 308MM, a decrease of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in StorageVault Canada. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVAUF is 0.15%, an increase of 11.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 30,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 17,251K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 7,204K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,775K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVAUF by 12.64% over the last quarter.

REIZX - Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund Z Class holds 1,038K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 848K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVAUF by 18.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 688K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

