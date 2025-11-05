TD Cowen Maintains Standard BioTools (LAB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Standard BioTools (NasdaqGS:LAB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.22% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Standard BioTools is $1.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.57 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 60.22% from its latest reported closing price of $1.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Standard BioTools is 145MM, a decrease of 14.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard BioTools. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAB is 0.10%, an increase of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 308,530K shares. The put/call ratio of LAB is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 76,076K shares representing 19.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 58,651K shares representing 15.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 10,070K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,700K shares , representing an increase of 33.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAB by 89.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,172K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,441K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,205K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAB by 45.73% over the last quarter.

