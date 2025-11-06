TD Cowen Maintains SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of SolarEdge Technologies (NasdaqGS:SEDG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.34% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies is $25.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.97 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.34% from its latest reported closing price of $38.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SolarEdge Technologies is 5,848MM, an increase of 459.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.13%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 64,748K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,005K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares , representing a decrease of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 5.32% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,717K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 98.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 6,069.12% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,517K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,580K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 22.79% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,841K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing an increase of 74.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 300.88% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,529K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 0.63% over the last quarter.

