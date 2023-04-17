TD Cowen Maintains Snapchat (SNAP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.23% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snapchat is $10.56. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.23% from its latest reported closing price of $10.69.

The projected annual revenue for Snapchat is $5,131MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SHE - SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 258.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 76.33% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,157K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,207K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 84.93% over the last quarter.

PWTAX - UBS U.S. Allocation Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

HCR Wealth Advisors holds 23K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 99.90% over the last quarter.

JHML - John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 10.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 948 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snapchat. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.29%, an increase of 25.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.36% to 732,047K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Snap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

