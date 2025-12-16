TD COWEN Maintains SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CWYUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.86% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is $20.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.21 to a high of $22.61. The average price target represents an increase of 26.86% from its latest reported closing price of $16.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is 829MM, a decrease of 10.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWYUF is 0.20%, an increase of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 7,262K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,818K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWYUF by 6.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,157K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWYUF by 5.29% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 585K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWYUF by 7.00% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 479K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWYUF by 2.58% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWYUF by 11.03% over the last quarter.

