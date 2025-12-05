TD Cowen Maintains SLM (SLM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of SLM (NasdaqGS:SLM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for SLM is $35.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of $30.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SLM is 1,731MM, an increase of 18.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 879 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLM. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLM is 0.25%, an increase of 2.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 276,829K shares. The put/call ratio of SLM is 5.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 14,460K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,104K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 53.54% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 11,659K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,541K shares , representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,161K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,311K shares , representing an increase of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,517K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,076K shares , representing a decrease of 30.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 75.43% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 7,487K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,269K shares , representing an increase of 29.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLM by 38.76% over the last quarter.

