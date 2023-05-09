TD Cowen Maintains Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skyworks Solutions is 129.36. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.92% from its latest reported closing price of 105.24.

The projected annual revenue for Skyworks Solutions is 5,187MM, an increase of 1.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

There are 1680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skyworks Solutions. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKS is 0.23%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 141,796K shares. The put/call ratio of SWKS is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,863K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,796K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 3,949K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,650K shares, representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,801K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 17.54% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,724K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,704K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,709K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,637K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKS by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Skyworks Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Its highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets. Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices.

