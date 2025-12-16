TD COWEN Maintains Sienna Senior Living (LWSCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.08% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sienna Senior Living is $16.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.30 to a high of $17.42. The average price target represents an increase of 57.08% from its latest reported closing price of $10.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sienna Senior Living is 780MM, a decrease of 19.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sienna Senior Living. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWSCF is 0.16%, an increase of 29.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 3,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 746K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 847K shares , representing a decrease of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWSCF by 5.33% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 400K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 380K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 767K shares , representing a decrease of 101.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWSCF by 49.96% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 363K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing a decrease of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWSCF by 3.98% over the last quarter.

PURCX - PGIM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUND Class C holds 297K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company.

