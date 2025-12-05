TD Cowen Maintains ServiceTitan (TTAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of ServiceTitan (NasdaqGS:TTAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.13% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ServiceTitan is $137.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $109.24 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 44.13% from its latest reported closing price of $95.59 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceTitan. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTAN is 0.66%, an increase of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.64% to 81,831K shares. The put/call ratio of TTAN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 11,528K shares representing 14.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,960K shares , representing a decrease of 21.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTAN by 71.20% over the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 6,287K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,138K shares , representing a decrease of 29.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTAN by 37.60% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 4,064K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,894K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing an increase of 54.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTAN by 88.28% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,244K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTAN by 29.85% over the last quarter.

