TD Cowen Maintains ServiceNow (NOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.20% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is $1,179.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $741.34 to a high of $1,365.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.20% from its latest reported closing price of $934.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is 12,711MM, an increase of 0.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,689 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.62%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 214,041K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,365K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,667K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 14.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,656K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,507K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,612K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,193K shares , representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 6.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,876K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,724K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,575K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,487K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 17.25% over the last quarter.

