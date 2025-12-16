TD COWEN Maintains Saputo (SAPIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.44% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Saputo is $29.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.78 to a high of $36.87. The average price target represents an increase of 36.44% from its latest reported closing price of $21.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Saputo is 19,325MM, an increase of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saputo. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAPIF is 0.10%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 20,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cardinal Capital Management holds 5,844K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,574K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 14.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,520K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,198K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 6.77% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 886K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 3.40% over the last quarter.

FSCJX - Fidelity SAI Canada Equity Index Fund holds 830K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 620K shares , representing an increase of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAPIF by 2.81% over the last quarter.

