TD Cowen Maintains Samsara (IOT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.11% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Samsara is $48.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.11% from its latest reported closing price of $40.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara is 1,265MM, a decrease of 16.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 0.48%, an increase of 11.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.65% to 356,692K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 41,452K shares representing 11.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,894K shares , representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 20,518K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,276K shares , representing an increase of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,191K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,679K shares , representing a decrease of 20.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 26.48% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 9,251K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,981K shares , representing a decrease of 29.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,687K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,230K shares , representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 11.26% over the last quarter.

