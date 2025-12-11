TD Cowen Maintains Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Royalty Pharma (NasdaqGS:RPRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.53% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Royalty Pharma is $46.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.02 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 18.53% from its latest reported closing price of $38.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Royalty Pharma is 3,343MM, an increase of 42.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royalty Pharma. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPRX is 0.34%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 394,910K shares. The put/call ratio of RPRX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 27,213K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,881K shares , representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 17,373K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,020K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 12,200K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,157K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 50.28% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 11,966K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing an increase of 49.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 83.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,510K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,611K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 2.36% over the last quarter.

