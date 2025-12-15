TD COWEN Maintains Roots (RROTF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Roots (OTCPK:RROTF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.75% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roots is $2.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.94 to a high of $3.05. The average price target represents an increase of 80.75% from its latest reported closing price of $1.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roots is 283MM, an increase of 3.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52, an increase of 91.27% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roots. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RROTF is 0.00%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

