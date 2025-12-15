TD COWEN Maintains RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.45% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is $14.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.85 to a high of $16.19. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from its latest reported closing price of $12.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is 1,178MM, a decrease of 5.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIOCF is 0.21%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 17,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,260K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,190K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOCF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,652K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOCF by 3.41% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,015K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 985K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIOCF by 7.14% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 948K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares , representing an increase of 77.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIOCF by 344.20% over the last quarter.

