TD Cowen Maintains Rimini Street (RMNI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Rimini Street (NasdaqGM:RMNI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.89% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rimini Street is $6.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 42.89% from its latest reported closing price of $4.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rimini Street is 462MM, an increase of 8.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rimini Street. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMNI is 0.36%, an increase of 10.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 64,080K shares. The put/call ratio of RMNI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adams Street Partners holds 23,565K shares representing 25.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 5,913K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brooktree Capital Management holds 3,902K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,886K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMNI by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,277K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMNI by 20.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,186K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

