TD Cowen Maintains Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Restaurant Brands International is 78.16. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 5.21% from its latest reported closing price of 74.29.

The projected annual revenue for Restaurant Brands International is 6,787MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Restaurant Brands International. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QSR is 0.35%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 303,337K shares. The put/call ratio of QSR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 41,508K shares representing 13.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,096K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 24,194K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 22,649K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,349K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,548K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,270K shares, representing an increase of 44.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 77.06% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 14,008K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,099K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QSR by 4.41% over the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ('RBI') is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $31 billion in annual system-wide sales and 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

