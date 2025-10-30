TD Cowen Maintains Renasant (RNST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Renasant (NYSE:RNST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.45% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Renasant is $43.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.45% from its latest reported closing price of $34.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Renasant is 738MM, a decrease of 4.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renasant. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNST is 0.19%, an increase of 37.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.31% to 109,422K shares. The put/call ratio of RNST is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,489K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,939K shares , representing an increase of 28.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 46.30% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,988K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 75.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,088K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares , representing an increase of 38.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 52.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,569K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,591K shares , representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNST by 61.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,561K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company.

