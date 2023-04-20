TD Cowen Maintains Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $891.83. The forecasts range from a low of $656.50 to a high of $1,092.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of $808.86.

The projected annual revenue for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is $12,803MM, an increase of 5.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $42.84.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCTR - First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 35.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 20.47% over the last quarter.

CABDX - AB RELATIVE VALUE FUND, INC. holds 48K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 75K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FQAL - Fidelity Quality Factor ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 3.76% over the last quarter.

FNIAX - Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund holds 360K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REGN by 17.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REGN is 0.48%, a decrease of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 112,050K shares. The put/call ratio of REGN is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, its unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in its laboratories. Its medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

